Tuya TS0601_pir_solar

Model TS0601_pir_solar Vendor Tuya Description Solar PIR occupancy sensor Exposes occupancy, battery, pir_sensitivity Picture

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .