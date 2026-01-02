Tuya TS0601_pir_solar
|Model
|TS0601_pir_solar
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Solar PIR occupancy sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, battery, pir_sensitivity
|Picture
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Pir sensitivity (enum)
PIR sensitivity (0=high, 1=low). Value can be found in the published state on the
pir_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pir_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
high,
low.