Tuya TS0601_pir_solar

ModelTS0601_pir_solar
VendorTuya
DescriptionSolar PIR occupancy sensor
Exposesoccupancy, battery, pir_sensitivity
PictureTuya TS0601_pir_solar

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Pir sensitivity (enum)

PIR sensitivity (0=high, 1=low). Value can be found in the published state on the pir_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pir_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: high, low.