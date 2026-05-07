Tuya TS0601_multifunction_switch

Model TS0601_multifunction_switch Vendor Tuya Description 1 gang touch panel switch with backlight color modes, child lock, timer, and brightness Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, countdown, indicator_mode, backlight_mode, inching, on_color, off_color, backlight_brightness, child_lock Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Countdown to turn off. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 . The unit of this value is s .

Mode of the indicator light. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , relay , pos .

Backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Inching (auto delay shut down) configuration. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching": {"state": VALUE, "minutes": VALUE, "seconds": VALUE}}

state (binary): Enable/disable inching allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary): Enable/disable inching allowed values: or minutes (numeric): Delay minutes max value is 1440, unit is m

(numeric): Delay minutes max value is 1440, unit is m seconds (numeric): Delay seconds max value is 59, unit is s

ON Color. Value can be found in the published state on the on_color property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"on_color": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: red , blue , green , white , yellow , magenta , cyan .

OFF Color. Value can be found in the published state on the off_color property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"off_color": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: red , blue , green , white , yellow , magenta , cyan .

Backlight Brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .