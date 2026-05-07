Tuya TS0601_multifunction_switch

ModelTS0601_multifunction_switch
VendorTuya
Description1 gang touch panel switch with backlight color modes, child lock, timer, and brightness
Exposesswitch (state), power_on_behavior, countdown, indicator_mode, backlight_mode, inching, on_color, off_color, backlight_brightness, child_lock
PictureTuya TS0601_multifunction_switch

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Power-on behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, previous, on.

Countdown (numeric)

Countdown to turn off. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400. The unit of this value is s.

Indicator mode (enum)

Mode of the indicator light. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: none, relay, pos.

Backlight mode (binary)

Backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON backlight mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Inching (composite)

Inching (auto delay shut down) configuration. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching": {"state": VALUE, "minutes": VALUE, "seconds": VALUE}}

  • state (binary): Enable/disable inching allowed values: ON or OFF
  • minutes (numeric): Delay minutes max value is 1440, unit is m
  • seconds (numeric): Delay seconds max value is 59, unit is s

On color (enum)

ON Color. Value can be found in the published state on the on_color property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"on_color": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: red, blue, green, white, yellow, magenta, cyan.

Off color (enum)

OFF Color. Value can be found in the published state on the off_color property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"off_color": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: red, blue, green, white, yellow, magenta, cyan.

Backlight brightness (numeric)

Backlight Brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_brightness property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.

Child lock (binary)

Child Lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.