Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_motion_sensor

ModelTS0601_motion_sensor
VendorTuYa
DescriptionHuman presence sensor AIR
Exposesoccupancy, o_sensitivity, v_sensitivity, led_status, vacancy_delay, light_on_luminance_prefer, light_off_luminance_prefer, mode, luminance_level, reference_luminance, vacant_confirm_time, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_motion_sensor

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

O_sensitivity (enum)

O-Sensitivity mode. Value can be found in the published state on the o_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"o_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: sensitive, normal, cautious.

V_sensitivity (enum)

V-Sensitivity mode. Value can be found in the published state on the v_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"v_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: speed_priority, normal_priority, accuracy_priority.

Led_status (enum)

Led status switch. Value can be found in the published state on the led_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ON, OFF.

Vacancy_delay (numeric)

Vacancy delay. Value can be found in the published state on the vacancy_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vacancy_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is sec.

Light_on_luminance_prefer (numeric)

Light-On luminance prefer. Value can be found in the published state on the light_on_luminance_prefer property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_on_luminance_prefer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000.

Light_off_luminance_prefer (numeric)

Light-Off luminance prefer. Value can be found in the published state on the light_off_luminance_prefer property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_off_luminance_prefer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000.

Mode (enum)

Working mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: general_model, temporaty_stay, basic_detection, sensor_test.

Luminance_level (numeric)

Luminance level. Value can be found in the published state on the luminance_level property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Reference_luminance (numeric)

Reference luminance. Value can be found in the published state on the reference_luminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Vacant_confirm_time (numeric)

Vacant confirm time. Value can be found in the published state on the vacant_confirm_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.