TuYa TS0601_motion_sensor
|Model
|TS0601_motion_sensor
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Human presence sensor AIR
|Exposes
|occupancy, o_sensitivity, v_sensitivity, led_status, vacancy_delay, light_on_luminance_prefer, light_off_luminance_prefer, mode, luminance_level, reference_luminance, vacant_confirm_time, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
O_sensitivity (enum)
O-Sensitivity mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
o_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"o_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
sensitive,
normal,
cautious.
V_sensitivity (enum)
V-Sensitivity mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
v_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"v_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
speed_priority,
normal_priority,
accuracy_priority.
Led_status (enum)
Led status switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
ON,
OFF.
Vacancy_delay (numeric)
Vacancy delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
vacancy_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vacancy_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
sec.
Light_on_luminance_prefer (numeric)
Light-On luminance prefer. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_on_luminance_prefer property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_on_luminance_prefer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10000.
Light_off_luminance_prefer (numeric)
Light-Off luminance prefer. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_off_luminance_prefer property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_off_luminance_prefer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10000.
Mode (enum)
Working mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
general_model,
temporaty_stay,
basic_detection,
sensor_test.
Luminance_level (numeric)
Luminance level. Value can be found in the published state on the
luminance_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Reference_luminance (numeric)
Reference luminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
reference_luminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Vacant_confirm_time (numeric)
Vacant confirm time. Value can be found in the published state on the
vacant_confirm_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.