TuYa TS0601_motion_sensor

Model TS0601_motion_sensor Vendor TuYa Description Human presence sensor AIR Exposes occupancy, o_sensitivity, v_sensitivity, led_status, vacancy_delay, light_on_luminance_prefer, light_off_luminance_prefer, mode, luminance_level, reference_luminance, vacant_confirm_time, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

O-Sensitivity mode. Value can be found in the published state on the o_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"o_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: sensitive , normal , cautious .

V-Sensitivity mode. Value can be found in the published state on the v_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"v_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: speed_priority , normal_priority , accuracy_priority .

Led status switch. Value can be found in the published state on the led_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_status": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ON , OFF .

Vacancy delay. Value can be found in the published state on the vacancy_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vacancy_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is sec .

Light-On luminance prefer. Value can be found in the published state on the light_on_luminance_prefer property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_on_luminance_prefer": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000 .

Light-Off luminance prefer. Value can be found in the published state on the light_off_luminance_prefer property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_off_luminance_prefer": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000 .

Working mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: general_model , temporaty_stay , basic_detection , sensor_test .

Luminance level. Value can be found in the published state on the luminance_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Reference luminance. Value can be found in the published state on the reference_luminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Vacant confirm time. Value can be found in the published state on the vacant_confirm_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.