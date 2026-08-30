Tuya TS0601_light

ModelTS0601_light
VendorTuya
DescriptionLight
Exposeslight (state, brightness), power_on_behavior
PictureTuya TS0601_light

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.

Power-on behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, previous, on.