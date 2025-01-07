Tuya TS0601_knob_dimmer_switch
|Model
|TS0601_knob_dimmer_switch
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Dimmer knob with two lights
|Exposes
|switch (state), light (state, brightness, color_temp, color_temp_startup), adjustment_mode
|Picture
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
color_temp,
color_temp_startup.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
color_temp: To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color_temp": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
154and
370, the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color_temp": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
coolest,
cool,
neutral,
warmest.
color_temp_startup: To set the startup color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color_temp_startup": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
154and
370, the higher the warmer the color. To read the startup color temperature send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color_temp_startup": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
coolest,
cool,
neutral,
warmest,
previous.
Adjustment mode (enum)
Adjustment mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
adjustment_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"adjustment_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
brightness,
color_temp.