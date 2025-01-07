Tuya TS0601_knob_dimmer_switch

ModelTS0601_knob_dimmer_switch
VendorTuya
DescriptionDimmer knob with two lights
Exposesswitch (state), light (state, brightness, color_temp, color_temp_startup), adjustment_mode
PictureTuya TS0601_knob_dimmer_switch

Exposes

Switch (l1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""}.

Switch (l2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""}.

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness, color_temp, color_temp_startup.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.
  • color_temp: To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 154 and 370, the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest, cool, neutral, warmest.
  • color_temp_startup: To set the startup color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp_startup": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 154 and 370, the higher the warmer the color. To read the startup color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp_startup": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest, cool, neutral, warmest, previous.

Adjustment mode (enum)

Adjustment mode. Value can be found in the published state on the adjustment_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"adjustment_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: brightness, color_temp.