TuYa TS0601_human_presence_sensor
|Model
|TS0601_human_presence_sensor
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Human presence sensor Zigbee
|Exposes
|presence, duration_of_attendance, duration_of_absence, led_state, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Duration_of_attendance (numeric)
Shows the presence duration in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
duration_of_attendance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
min.
Duration_of_absence (numeric)
Shows the duration of the absence in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
duration_of_absence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
min.
Led_state (binary)
Turns the onboard LED on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true led_state is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.