Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_human_presence_sensor

ModelTS0601_human_presence_sensor
VendorTuYa
DescriptionHuman presence sensor Zigbee
Exposespresence, duration_of_attendance, duration_of_absence, led_state, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_human_presence_sensor

Exposes

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Duration_of_attendance (numeric)

Shows the presence duration in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the duration_of_attendance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is min.

Duration_of_absence (numeric)

Shows the duration of the absence in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the duration_of_absence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is min.

Led_state (binary)

Turns the onboard LED on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the led_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true led_state is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.