TuYa TS0601_human_presence_sensor

Model TS0601_human_presence_sensor Vendor TuYa Description Human presence sensor Zigbee Exposes presence, duration_of_attendance, duration_of_absence, led_state, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Shows the presence duration in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the duration_of_attendance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .

Shows the duration of the absence in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the duration_of_absence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .

Turns the onboard LED on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the led_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true led_state is ON, if false OFF.