TuYa TS0601_human_presence_sensor

Model TS0601_human_presence_sensor Vendor Tuya Description Human presence sensor Zigbee Exposes presence, duration_of_attendance, duration_of_absence, led_state Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Shows the presence duration in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the duration_of_attendance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .

Shows the duration of the absence in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the duration_of_absence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .