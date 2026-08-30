Tuya TS0601_human_presence_sensor

ModelTS0601_human_presence_sensor
VendorTuya
DescriptionHuman presence sensor Zigbee
Exposespresence, duration_of_attendance, duration_of_absence, led_state
PictureTuya TS0601_human_presence_sensor

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Duration of attendance (numeric)

Shows the presence duration in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the duration_of_attendance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is min.

Duration of absence (numeric)

Shows the duration of the absence in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the duration_of_absence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is min.

Led state (binary)

Turns the onboard LED on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the led_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true led state is ON, if false OFF.