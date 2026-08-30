Tuya TS0601_human_presence_sensor
|Model
|TS0601_human_presence_sensor
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Human presence sensor Zigbee
|Exposes
|presence, duration_of_attendance, duration_of_absence, led_state
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Duration of attendance (numeric)
Shows the presence duration in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
duration_of_attendance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
min.
Duration of absence (numeric)
Shows the duration of the absence in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
duration_of_absence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
min.
Led state (binary)
Turns the onboard LED on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true led state is ON, if
false OFF.