TuYa TS0601_gas_sensor_4
|Model
|TS0601_gas_sensor_4
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Gas sensor
|Exposes
|gas, gas_value, preheat, fault_alarm, alarm_switch, silence, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Gas (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas is ON, if
false OFF.
Gas value (numeric)
Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
LEL.
Preheat (binary)
Indicates sensor preheat is active. Value can be found in the published state on the
preheat property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true preheat is ON, if
false OFF.
Fault alarm (binary)
Indicates whether a fault was detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true fault alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm switch (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm switch is ON, if
false OFF.
Silence (binary)
Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
silence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true silence is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.