Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_gas_sensor_4

ModelTS0601_gas_sensor_4
VendorTuYa
DescriptionGas sensor
Exposesgas, gas_value, preheat, fault_alarm, alarm_switch, silence, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_gas_sensor_4

Exposes

Gas (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Gas value (numeric)

Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_value property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is LEL.

Preheat (binary)

Indicates sensor preheat is active. Value can be found in the published state on the preheat property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true preheat is ON, if false OFF.

Fault alarm (binary)

Indicates whether a fault was detected. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true fault alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Alarm switch (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true alarm switch is ON, if false OFF.

Silence (binary)

Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.