TuYa TS0601_gas_sensor_4

Model TS0601_gas_sensor_4 Vendor TuYa Description Gas sensor Exposes gas, gas_value, preheat, fault_alarm, alarm_switch, silence, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

# Gas value (numeric)

Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is LEL .

Indicates sensor preheat is active. Value can be found in the published state on the preheat property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true preheat is ON, if false OFF.

# Fault alarm (binary)

Indicates whether a fault was detected. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true fault alarm is ON, if false OFF.

# Alarm switch (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm switch is ON, if false OFF.

Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.