TuYa TS0601_gas_sensor_3

Model TS0601_gas_sensor_3 Vendor TuYa Description Gas sensor Exposes gas, self_test, self_test_result, fault_alarm, silence, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

# Self test (binary)

Indicates whether the device is being self-tested. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_test": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true self test is ON, if false OFF.

# Self test result (enum)

Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test_result property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: checking , success , failure , others .

# Fault alarm (binary)

Indicates whether a fault was detected. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true fault alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.