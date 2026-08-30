Tuya TS0601_gas_sensor_1
|Model
|TS0601_gas_sensor_1
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Gas sensor
|Exposes
|gas, self_test, self_test_result, fault_alarm, silence
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Gas (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas is ON, if
false OFF.
Self test (binary)
Indicates whether the device is being self-tested. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"self_test": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true self test is ON, if
false OFF.
Self test result (enum)
Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test_result property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
checking,
success,
failure,
others.
Fault alarm (binary)
Indicates whether a fault was detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true fault alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Silence (binary)
Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
silence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true silence is ON, if
false OFF.