Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_gas_sensor_1

ModelTS0601_gas_sensor_1
VendorTuYa
DescriptionGas sensor
Exposesgas, self_test, self_test_result, fault_alarm, silence, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_gas_sensor_1

Exposes

Gas (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Self_test (binary)

Indicates whether the device is being self-tested. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_test": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true self_test is ON, if false OFF.

Self_test_result (enum)

Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test_result property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: checking, success, failure, others.

Fault_alarm (binary)

Indicates whether a fault was detected. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true fault_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Silence (binary)

Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.