TuYa TS0601_gas_sensor_1
|Model
|TS0601_gas_sensor_1
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Gas sensor
|Exposes
|gas, self_test, self_test_result, fault_alarm, silence, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Gas (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas is ON, if
false OFF.
Self_test (binary)
Indicates whether the device is being self-tested. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"self_test": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true self_test is ON, if
false OFF.
Self_test_result (enum)
Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test_result property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
checking,
success,
failure,
others.
Fault_alarm (binary)
Indicates whether a fault was detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true fault_alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Silence (binary)
Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
silence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true silence is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.