Tuya TS0601_gas_sensor_1

ModelTS0601_gas_sensor_1
VendorTuya
DescriptionGas sensor
Exposesgas, self_test, self_test_result, fault_alarm, silence
PictureTuya TS0601_gas_sensor_1

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Gas (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Self test (binary)

Indicates whether the device is being self-tested. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_test": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true self test is ON, if false OFF.

Self test result (enum)

Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test_result property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: checking, success, failure, others.

Fault alarm (binary)

Indicates whether a fault was detected. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true fault alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Silence (binary)

Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.