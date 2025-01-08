Tuya TS0601_garage_door_opener
|Model
|TS0601_garage_door_opener
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Garage door opener
|Exposes
|trigger, countdown, garage_door_contact, run_time, open_alarm_time, status
|Picture
Exposes
Trigger (binary)
Request door to close (= false) or open (= true), will not pulse output if contact shows door is already in requested state. Value can be found in the published state on the
trigger property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"trigger": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true trigger is ON, if
false OFF.
Countdown (numeric)
Countdown to trigger door movement after a certain time, will pulse output in all cases. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Garage door contact (binary)
Indicates if the garage door contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
garage_door_contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true garage door contact is ON, if
false OFF.
Run time (numeric)
Configure the time to wait for the door contact status to change before triggering a run time alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
run_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"run_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
s.
Open alarm time (numeric)
Configure the amount of time the door may be open before an open time alarm is triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_alarm_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_alarm_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.
Status (enum)
Indicates run time alarm, door open alarm or normal status, will not return to normal until door is triggered again. Value can be found in the published state on the
status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Open Time Alarm,
Run Time Alarm,
Normal.