Futurehome TS0601_futurehome_thermostat

Model TS0601_futurehome_thermostat Vendor Futurehome Description Thermostat Exposes climate (system_mode, preset, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, running_state, current_heating_setpoint), sensor, local_temperature_floor, lock (state), switch (state), hysteresis, max_temperature_protection, linkquality Picture

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , preset , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , running_state , current_heating_setpoint .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1 .

Max guard. Floor sensor must be installed. The thermostat will regulate according to the room sensor, but interrupt heating if the floor sensor exceeds the maximum guard temperature. Standard is 27°C

There is also a maximum guard when the thermostat is set to floor sensor. The thermostat regulates according to the floor sensor, but will interrupt heating if the floor sensor exceeds the maximum guard temperature. Standard is 27°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: air_sensor , floor_sensor , max_guard .

# Local temperature floor (numeric)

Current temperature measured on the external sensor (floor). Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature_floor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Child lock (lock)

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

# Window detection (switch)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"} , {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The offset from the target temperature in which the temperature has to change for the heating state to change. This is to prevent erratically turning on/off when the temperature is close to the target.. Value can be found in the published state on the hysteresis property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hysteresis": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 9 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Max temperature protection (numeric)

Max guarding temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_protection": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 95 . The unit of this value is °C .