Futurehome TS0601_futurehome_thermostat
|Model
|TS0601_futurehome_thermostat
|Vendor
|Futurehome
|Description
|Thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (system_mode, preset, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, running_state, current_heating_setpoint), sensor, local_temperature_floor, child_lock, switch (state), energy, hysteresis, max_temperature_protection
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "2000". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
preset,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
running_state,
current_heating_setpoint.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Whether the thermostat is turned on or off. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
user,
home,
away,
auto. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
1.
Sensor (enum)
Max guard. Floor sensor must be installed. The thermostat will regulate according to the room sensor, but interrupt heating if the floor sensor exceeds the maximum guard temperature. Standard is 27°C
There is also a maximum guard when the thermostat is set to floor sensor. The thermostat regulates according to the floor sensor, but will interrupt heating if the floor sensor exceeds the maximum guard temperature. Standard is 27°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
air_sensor,
floor_sensor,
max_guard.
Local temperature floor (numeric)
Current temperature measured on the external sensor (floor). Value can be found in the published state on the
local_temperature_floor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Window detection (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
window_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "ON"},
{"window_detection": "OFF"} or
{"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Hysteresis (numeric)
The offset from the target temperature in which the temperature has to change for the heating state to change. This is to prevent erratically turning on/off when the temperature is close to the target.. Value can be found in the published state on the
hysteresis property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"hysteresis": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
9. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max temperature protection (numeric)
Max guarding temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature_protection": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
20 and the maximum value is
95. The unit of this value is
°C.