TuYa TS0601_floor_thermostat

Model TS0601_floor_thermostat Vendor TuYa Description Zigbee thermostat for electric floors Exposes climate (system_mode, preset, running_state, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration), deadzone_temperature, lock (state), schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, linkquality Picture White-label ELECTSMART EST-120Z

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , preset , running_state , current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 0.1 .

# Deadzone temperature (numeric)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is °C .

# Child lock (lock)

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

# Schedule monday (text)

Schedule for monday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE} .

# Schedule tuesday (text)

Schedule for tuesday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE} .

# Schedule wednesday (text)

Schedule for wednesday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE} .

# Schedule thursday (text)

Schedule for thursday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE} .

# Schedule friday (text)

Schedule for friday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE} .

# Schedule saturday (text)

Schedule for saturday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE} .

# Schedule sunday (text)

Schedule for sunday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE} .