TuYa TS0601_floor_thermostat
|Model
|TS0601_floor_thermostat
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Zigbee thermostat for electric floors
|Exposes
|climate (system_mode, preset, running_state, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration), deadzone_temperature, lock (state), schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|ELECTSMART EST-120Z
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
preset,
running_state,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
manual,
auto. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
0.1.
Deadzone temperature (numeric)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Child lock (lock)
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Schedule monday (text)
Schedule for monday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule tuesday (text)
Schedule for tuesday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule wednesday (text)
Schedule for wednesday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule thursday (text)
Schedule for thursday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule friday (text)
Schedule for friday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule saturday (text)
Schedule for saturday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule sunday (text)
Schedule for sunday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.