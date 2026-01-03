Tuya TS0601_fan_dimmer_and_light_switch

Model TS0601_fan_dimmer_and_light_switch Vendor Tuya Description Fan Dimmer and 1 Gang Light Switch Exposes fan_speed, power_on_behavior, light_switch, indicator, child_lock, minimum_speed Picture White-label Coswall X99-G-kbFan-1g-ZG-LN-11, Zemismart ZN2S-RS1E-FL / ZN2S-US1U-FL

Speed of the fan %. Value can be found in the published state on the fan_speed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_speed": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Light switch. Value can be found in the published state on the light_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON light switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , off/on , on .

Child Lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.