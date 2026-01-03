Tuya TS0601_fan_dimmer_and_light_switch

ModelTS0601_fan_dimmer_and_light_switch
VendorTuya
DescriptionFan Dimmer and 1 Gang Light Switch
Exposesfan_speed, power_on_behavior, light_switch, indicator, child_lock, minimum_speed
PictureTuya TS0601_fan_dimmer_and_light_switch
White-labelCoswall X99-G-kbFan-1g-ZG-LN-11, Zemismart ZN2S-RS1E-FL / ZN2S-US1U-FL

Exposes

Fan speed (numeric)

Speed of the fan %. Value can be found in the published state on the fan_speed property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Power-on behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, on, previous.

Light switch (binary)

Light switch. Value can be found in the published state on the light_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON light switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Indicator (enum)

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, off/on, on.

Child lock (binary)

Child Lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Minimum speed (numeric)

Vitesse minimale du ventilateur. Value can be found in the published state on the minimum_speed property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"minimum_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.