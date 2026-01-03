Tuya TS0601_fan_dimmer_and_light_switch
|Model
|TS0601_fan_dimmer_and_light_switch
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Fan Dimmer and 1 Gang Light Switch
|Exposes
|fan_speed, power_on_behavior, light_switch, indicator, child_lock, minimum_speed
|Picture
|White-label
|Coswall X99-G-kbFan-1g-ZG-LN-11, Zemismart ZN2S-RS1E-FL / ZN2S-US1U-FL
Exposes
Fan speed (numeric)
Speed of the fan %. Value can be found in the published state on the
fan_speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Light switch (binary)
Light switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON light switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Indicator (enum)
LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
off/on,
on.
Child lock (binary)
Child Lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON child lock is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Minimum speed (numeric)
Vitesse minimale du ventilateur. Value can be found in the published state on the
minimum_speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"minimum_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.