TuYa TS0601_fan_5_levels_and_light_switch

Model TS0601_fan_5_levels_and_light_switch Vendor TuYa Description Fan with 5 levels & light switch Exposes status_indication, switch (state), power_on_behavior, fan_speed, linkquality Picture White-label Liwokit Fan+Light-01

# Status indication (binary)

Light switch. Value can be found in the published state on the status_indication property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"status_indication": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON status indication is ON, if OFF OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Fan On Off. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: OFF , ON .

# Fan speed (numeric)

Speed off the fan. Value can be found in the published state on the fan_speed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_speed": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5 .