TuYa TS0601_fan_5_levels_and_light_switch
|Model
|TS0601_fan_5_levels_and_light_switch
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Fan with 5 levels & light switch
|Exposes
|status_indication, switch (state), power_on_behavior, fan_speed, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Liwokit Fan+Light-01
Exposes
Status indication (binary)
Light switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
status_indication property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"status_indication": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON status indication is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Fan On Off. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
OFF,
ON.
Fan speed (numeric)
Speed off the fan. Value can be found in the published state on the
fan_speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.