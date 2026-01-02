Tuya TS0601_fan_5_levels_and_light_5_levels
|Model
|TS0601_fan_5_levels_and_light_5_levels
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Fan with 5 levels and light with 5 levels
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness), fan_state, fan_speed
|Picture
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
Fan state (binary)
Fan on/off. Value can be found in the published state on the
fan_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON fan state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Fan speed (numeric)
Fan speed (1=slowest, 5=fastest). Value can be found in the published state on the
fan_speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5.