Tuya TS0601_fan_5_levels_and_light_5_levels

ModelTS0601_fan_5_levels_and_light_5_levels
VendorTuya
DescriptionFan with 5 levels and light with 5 levels
Exposeslight (state, brightness), fan_state, fan_speed
PictureTuya TS0601_fan_5_levels_and_light_5_levels

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.

Fan state (binary)

Fan on/off. Value can be found in the published state on the fan_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON fan state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Fan speed (numeric)

Fan speed (1=slowest, 5=fastest). Value can be found in the published state on the fan_speed property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5.