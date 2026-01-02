Tuya TS0601_fan_5_levels_and_light_5_levels

Model TS0601_fan_5_levels_and_light_5_levels Vendor Tuya Description Fan with 5 levels and light with 5 levels Exposes light (state, brightness), fan_state, fan_speed Picture

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

Fan on/off. Value can be found in the published state on the fan_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON fan state is ON, if OFF OFF.