TuYa TS0601_dimmer_knob

Model TS0601_dimmer_knob Vendor TuYa Description Zigbee smart knob dimmer Exposes light (state, brightness, min_brightness), light_type, indicator_mode, linkquality Picture White-label Moes WS-SY-EURD, Moes WS-SY-EURD-WH-MS

Only 'min_brightness', but not 'max_brightness' is provided.

To pair the device, the knob must be pressed for 5 sec. Sometimes, the pairing mode works only, if the light is on. Additionally, it seems the device can only be paired directly to the coordinator, but not to routers.

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , min_brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

Type of light attached to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the light_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: led , incandescent , halogen .

Mode of the indicator light. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , relay , pos .