TuYa TS0601_dimmer_knob
|Model
|TS0601_dimmer_knob
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Zigbee smart knob dimmer
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, min_brightness), light_type, indicator_mode, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Moes WS-SY-EURD, Moes WS-SY-EURD-WH-MS
Notes
Min/max brightness
Only 'min_brightness', but not 'max_brightness' is provided.
Pairing
To pair the device, the knob must be pressed for 5 sec. Sometimes, the pairing mode works only, if the light is on. Additionally, it seems the device can only be paired directly to the coordinator, but not to routers.
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
min_brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
Light_type (enum)
Type of light attached to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
led,
incandescent,
halogen.
Indicator_mode (enum)
Mode of the indicator light. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
none,
relay,
pos.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.