Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_dimmer_knob

ModelTS0601_dimmer_knob
VendorTuYa
DescriptionZigbee smart knob dimmer
Exposeslight (state, brightness, min_brightness), light_type, indicator_mode, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_dimmer_knob
White-labelMoes WS-SY-EURD, Moes WS-SY-EURD-WH-MS

Notes

Min/max brightness

Only 'min_brightness', but not 'max_brightness' is provided.

Pairing

To pair the device, the knob must be pressed for 5 sec. Sometimes, the pairing mode works only, if the light is on. Additionally, it seems the device can only be paired directly to the coordinator, but not to routers.

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness, min_brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.

Light_type (enum)

Type of light attached to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the light_type property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: led, incandescent, halogen.

Indicator_mode (enum)

Mode of the indicator light. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: none, relay, pos.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.