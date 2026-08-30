TuYa TS0601_dimmer_knob

Model TS0601_dimmer_knob Vendor Tuya Description Zigbee smart knob dimmer Exposes light (state, brightness, min_brightness), light_type, indicator_mode Picture White-label Moes WS-SY-EURD, Moes WS-SY-EURD-WH-MS

Only 'min_brightness', but not 'max_brightness' is provided.

To pair the device, the knob must be pressed for 5 sec. Sometimes, the pairing mode works only, if the light is on. Additionally, it seems the device can only be paired directly to the coordinator, but not to routers.

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , min_brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

Type of light attached to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the light_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: led , incandescent , halogen .