TuYa TS0601_dimmer_3

Model TS0601_dimmer_3 Vendor TuYa Description 3 gang smart dimmer Exposes light (state, brightness), linkquality Picture White-label Moes ZS-EUD_3gang

Turn off the light switches (no blue light). Press one of the switch buttons for 6 times, and hold on the 6th time for a few seconds. Release when the blue indicators are flashing fast. The device is in pairing mode.

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l1": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l1": ""} .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l2": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l2": ""} .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"} , {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l3": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l3": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l3": ""} .