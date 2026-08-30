Tuya TS0601_dimmer_3
|Model
|TS0601_dimmer_3
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|3 gang smart dimmer
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, min_brightness, max_brightness), countdown, light_type, power_on_behavior, backlight_mode, backlight_color, backlight_brightness
|Picture
|White-label
|Moes ZS-EUD_3gang
Notes
Pairing
Turn off the light switches (no blue light). Press one of the switch buttons for 6 times, and hold on the 6th time for a few seconds. Release when the blue indicators are flashing fast. The device is in pairing mode.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Light (l1 endpoint)
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
min_brightness,
max_brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"}or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness_l1": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness_l1": ""}.
Light (l2 endpoint)
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
min_brightness,
max_brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"}or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness_l2": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness_l2": ""}.
Light (l3 endpoint)
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
min_brightness,
max_brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"}or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state_l3": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness_l3": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness_l3": ""}.
Countdown (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Light type (enum, l1 endpoint)
Type of light attached to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_type_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_type_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
led,
incandescent,
halogen.
Light type (enum, l2 endpoint)
Type of light attached to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_type_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_type_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
led,
incandescent,
halogen.
Light type (enum, l3 endpoint)
Type of light attached to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_type_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_type_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
led,
incandescent,
halogen.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Backlight mode (enum)
Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
normal,
inverted.
Backlight color (enum)
Backlight color. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_color property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"backlight_color": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_color": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
red,
blue,
green,
white,
yellow,
magenta,
cyan,
warm_white.
Backlight brightness (numeric)
Backlight brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_brightness property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"backlight_brightness": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.