TuYa TS0601_dimmer_3
|Model
|TS0601_dimmer_3
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|3 gang smart dimmer
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness), linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Moes ZS-EUD_3gang
Notes
Pairing
Turn off the light switches (no blue light). Press one of the switch buttons for 6 times, and hold on the 6th time for a few seconds. Release when the blue indicators are flashing fast. The device is in pairing mode.
Exposes
Light (l1 endpoint)
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"}or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness_l1": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness_l1": ""}.
Light (l2 endpoint)
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"}or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness_l2": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness_l2": ""}.
Light (l3 endpoint)
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"}or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state_l3": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness_l3": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness_l3": ""}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.