Tuya TS0601_dimmer_2
|Model
|TS0601_dimmer_2
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|2 gang smart dimmer
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, min_brightness, max_brightness), countdown, power_on_behavior, backlight_mode
|Picture
|White-label
|Moes ZS-EUD_2gang, Moes MS-105B
Notes
Pairing
Turn off the light switches (no blue light). Press one of the switch buttons for 6 times, and hold on the 6th time for a few seconds. Release when the blue indicators are flashing fast. The device is in pairing mode.
Exposes
Light (l1 endpoint)
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
min_brightness,
max_brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"}or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness_l1": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness_l1": ""}.
Countdown (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l1": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Light (l2 endpoint)
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
min_brightness,
max_brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"}or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness_l2": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness_l2": ""}.
Countdown (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l2": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Backlight mode (enum)
Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
off,
normal,
inverted.