TuYa TS0601_dimmer_2

ModelTS0601_dimmer_2
VendorTuYa
Description2 gang smart dimmer
Exposeslight (state, brightness, min_brightness, max_brightness), countdown, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_dimmer_2
White-labelMoes ZS-EUD_2gang

Notes

Pairing

Turn off the light switches (no blue light). Press one of the switch buttons for 6 times, and hold on the 6th time for a few seconds. Release when the blue indicators are flashing fast. The device is in pairing mode.

Exposes

Light (l1 endpoint)

This light supports the following features: state, brightness, min_brightness, max_brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l1": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l1": ""}.

Light (l2 endpoint)

This light supports the following features: state, brightness, min_brightness, max_brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l2": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l2": ""}.

Countdown (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Countdown (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.