TuYa TS0601_dimmer_2

Model TS0601_dimmer_2 Vendor Tuya Description 2 gang smart dimmer Exposes light (state, brightness, min_brightness, max_brightness), countdown, power_on_behavior, backlight_mode Picture White-label Moes ZS-EUD_2gang, Moes MS-105B

Turn off the light switches (no blue light). Press one of the switch buttons for 6 times, and hold on the 6th time for a few seconds. Release when the blue indicators are flashing fast. The device is in pairing mode.

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , min_brightness , max_brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l1": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l1": ""} .

Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l1": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , min_brightness , max_brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_l2": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_l2": ""} .

Toggle the device after a set duration (one time action). Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l2": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .