Tuya TS0601_dimmer_1_gang_1

Model TS0601_dimmer_1_gang_1 Vendor Tuya Description 1 gang smart dimmer Exposes light (state, brightness, min_brightness, max_brightness), countdown, light_type, power_on_behavior, backlight_mode, linkquality Picture White-label Lerlink X706U, Moes ZS-EUD_1gang, Larkkey ZSTY-SM-1DMZG-EU, Earda EDM-1ZAA-EU, Earda EDM-1ZAB-EU, Earda EDM-1ZBA-EU, Mercator Ikuü SSWD01, Moes ZS-USD, Moes EDM-1ZBB-EU

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , min_brightness , max_brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

# Light type (enum)

Type of light attached to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the light_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: led , incandescent , halogen .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. If you get an UNSUPPORTED_ATTRIBUTE error, the device does not support it.. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

# Backlight mode (enum)

Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , normal , inverted .