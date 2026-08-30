Tuya TS0601_cover_4
|Model
|TS0601_cover_4
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Cover
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), motor_direction, motor_speed, opening_mode, set_upper_limit, set_bottom_limit, factory_reset
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Motor direction (enum)
Motor rotation direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
reversed.
Motor speed (numeric)
Motor speed. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
rpm.
Opening mode (enum)
Opening mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
opening_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"opening_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
tilt,
lift.
Set upper limit (enum)
Set the upper limit, to reset limits use factory_reset. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_upper_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SET.
Set bottom limit (enum)
Set the bottom limit, to reset limits use factory_reset. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_bottom_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SET.
Factory reset (binary)
Factory reset the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true factory reset is ON, if
false OFF.