TuYa TS0601_cover_4
|Model
|TS0601_cover_4
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Cover
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), motor_direction, motor_speed, opening_mode, set_upper_limit, set_bottom_limit, factory_reset, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Motor_direction (enum)
Set the motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
reversed.
Motor_speed (numeric)
Motor speed. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
rpm.
Opening_mode (enum)
Opening mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
opening_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"opening_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
tilt,
lift.
Set_upper_limit (enum)
Set the upper limit, to reset limits use factory_reset. Value can be found in the published state on the
set_upper_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_upper_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SET.
Set_bottom_limit (enum)
Set the bottom limit, to reset limits use factory_reset. Value can be found in the published state on the
set_bottom_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_bottom_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SET.
Factory_reset (binary)
Factory reset the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true factory_reset is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.