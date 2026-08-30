Tuya TS0601_cover_3
|Model
|TS0601_cover_3
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Cover motor
|Exposes
|battery, cover (state, position), reverse_direction, cover_limit, click_control, motor_fault
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Reverse direction (enum)
Reverse the motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
reverse_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
forward,
back.
Cover limit (enum)
Set current position as the limit position. Value can be found in the published state on the
cover_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
set_up,
set_down,
delete_up,
delete_down,
delete_both.
Click control (enum)
Step control. Value can be found in the published state on the
click_control property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"click_control": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
up,
down.
Motor fault (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true motor fault is ON, if
false OFF.