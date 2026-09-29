Tuya TS0601_cover_14

Model TS0601_cover_14 Vendor Tuya Description Curtain motor Exposes cover (state, position), motor_direction, motor_state, total_time, situation_set, fault, favorite_position Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Motor rotation direction. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , reversed .

Current motor movement status. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: opening , closing , stopped .

Total running time in milliseconds. Value can be found in the published state on the total_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ms .

Set fully open or fully close position. Value can be found in the published state on the situation_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"situation_set": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: fully_close , fully_open .

Fault details. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.