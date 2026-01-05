Tuya TS0601_cover_13
|Model
|TS0601_cover_13
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Curtain motor
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), motor_direction, work_state, total_time, situation_set, auto_power, fault
|Picture
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Motor direction (enum)
Motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
forward,
back.
Work state (enum)
Current work state. Value can be found in the published state on the
work_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
opening,
closing.
Total time (numeric)
Total running time in milliseconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ms.
Situation set (enum)
Set fully open or fully close position. Value can be found in the published state on the
situation_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"situation_set": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
fully_close,
fully_open.
Auto power (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_power": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true auto power is ON, if
false OFF.
Fault (text)
Fault details. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.