Tuya TS0601_cover_12

ModelTS0601_cover_12
VendorTuya
DescriptionCurtain motor
Exposescover (state, position), motor_direction, work_state, total_time, situation_set, fault, battery
Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Motor direction (enum)

Motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: forward, back.

Work state (enum)

Current work state. Value can be found in the published state on the work_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: opening, closing.

Total time (numeric)

Total running time in milliseconds. Value can be found in the published state on the total_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ms.

Situation set (enum)

Set fully open or fully close position. Value can be found in the published state on the situation_set property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"situation_set": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: fully_close, fully_open.

Fault (text)

Fault details. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.