Tuya TS0601_cover_12
|Model
|TS0601_cover_12
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Curtain motor
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), motor_direction, work_state, total_time, situation_set, fault, battery
|Picture
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Motor direction (enum)
Motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
forward,
back.
Work state (enum)
Current work state. Value can be found in the published state on the
work_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
opening,
closing.
Total time (numeric)
Total running time in milliseconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ms.
Situation set (enum)
Set fully open or fully close position. Value can be found in the published state on the
situation_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"situation_set": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
fully_close,
fully_open.
Fault (text)
Fault details. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.