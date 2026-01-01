Tuya TS0601_cover_12

Model TS0601_cover_12 Vendor Tuya Description Curtain motor Exposes cover (state, position), motor_direction, work_state, total_time, situation_set, fault, battery Picture

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: forward , back .

Current work state. Value can be found in the published state on the work_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: opening , closing .

Total running time in milliseconds. Value can be found in the published state on the total_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ms .

Set fully open or fully close position. Value can be found in the published state on the situation_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"situation_set": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: fully_close , fully_open .

Fault details. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.