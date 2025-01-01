TuYa TS0601_co2_sensor

Model TS0601_co2_sensor Vendor Tuya Description NDIR co2 sensor Exposes co2 Picture

Active device with router functionality.

100x100x35 mm.

Requires external power source, DC 5V1A. In december 2025, the device was equipped with a Micro USB connector.

There is a button underneath the device to activate the pairing activity.

How to use device type specific configuration

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.