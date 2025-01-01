Tuya TS0601_co2_sensor
|Model
|TS0601_co2_sensor
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|NDIR co2 sensor
|Exposes
|co2
|Picture
Notes
Device type
Active device with router functionality.
Physical size
100x100x35 mm.
Power requirements
Requires external power source, DC 5V1A. In december 2025, the device was equipped with a Micro USB connector.
Pairing
There is a button underneath the device to activate the pairing activity.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
CO2 (numeric)
The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.