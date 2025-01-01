Tuya TS0601_co2_sensor

ModelTS0601_co2_sensor
VendorTuya
DescriptionNDIR co2 sensor
Exposesco2
PictureTuya TS0601_co2_sensor

Notes

Device type

Active device with router functionality.

Physical size

100x100x35 mm.

Power requirements

Requires external power source, DC 5V1A. In december 2025, the device was equipped with a Micro USB connector.

Pairing

There is a button underneath the device to activate the pairing activity.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

CO2 (numeric)

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.