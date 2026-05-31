Tuya TS0601_alh14edn
|Model
|TS0601_alh14edn
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart Blinds Controller
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), reverse_direction, motor_fault, upper_stroke_limit, middle_stroke_limit, lower_stroke_limit, motor_working_mode
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Reverse direction (enum)
Reverse the motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
reverse_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
forward,
back.