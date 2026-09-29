Tuya TS0601_air_quality_sensor_2

ModelTS0601_air_quality_sensor_2
VendorTuya
DescriptionAir quality sensor
Exposestemperature, humidity, co2, voc, formaldehyd
PictureTuya TS0601_air_quality_sensor_2

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voc_calibration: Calibrates the voc value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • formaldehyd_calibration: Calibrates the formaldehyd value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

CO2 (numeric)

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

VOC (numeric)

Measured VOC value. Value can be found in the published state on the voc property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppb.

Formaldehyd (numeric)

The measured formaldehyd value. Value can be found in the published state on the formaldehyd property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³.