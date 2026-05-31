Tuya TS0601_TZE284_gnpflcoq

Model TS0601_TZE284_gnpflcoq Vendor Tuya Description 4-in-1 mmWave presence sensor Exposes presence, illuminance, temperature, humidity, battery, sensitivity, fading_time Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Radar sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .