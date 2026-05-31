Tuya TS0601_TZE284_gnpflcoq
|Model
|TS0601_TZE284_gnpflcoq
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|4-in-1 mmWave presence sensor
|Exposes
|presence, illuminance, temperature, humidity, battery, sensitivity, fading_time
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Sensitivity (numeric)
Radar sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Fading time (numeric)
Delay before vacant. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
s.