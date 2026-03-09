Tuya TS0601_6gang_switch_2

Model TS0601_6gang_switch_2 Vendor Tuya Description 6 gang touch panel switch with power monitoring and configurable indicator colors Exposes switch (state), energy, power, current, voltage, child_lock, backlight, indicator, power_on_behavior, power_on_behavior_1, power_on_behavior_2, power_on_behavior_3, power_on_behavior_4, power_on_behavior_5, power_on_behavior_6, color_hs, brightness_on, brightness_off Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_button_1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_button_1": "ON"} , {"state_button_1": "OFF"} or {"state_button_1": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_button_2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_button_2": "ON"} , {"state_button_2": "OFF"} or {"state_button_2": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_button_3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_button_3": "ON"} , {"state_button_3": "OFF"} or {"state_button_3": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_button_4 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_button_4": "ON"} , {"state_button_4": "OFF"} or {"state_button_4": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_button_5 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_button_5": "ON"} , {"state_button_5": "OFF"} or {"state_button_5": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_button_6 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_button_6": "ON"} , {"state_button_6": "OFF"} or {"state_button_6": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_all property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_all": "ON"} , {"state_all": "OFF"} or {"state_all": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Indicator backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight is ON, if OFF OFF.

LED indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Power on behavior state. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Button 1 power-on behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Button 2 power-on behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Button 3 power-on behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Button 4 power-on behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Button 5 power-on behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_5": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Button 6 power-on behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_6": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_button_1": {"hue_button_1": VALUE, "saturation_button_1": VALUE}}

hue (numeric) max value is 360

(numeric) max value is 360 saturation (numeric) max value is 100

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_on_button_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_on_button_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_off_button_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_off_button_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_button_2": {"hue_button_2": VALUE, "saturation_button_2": VALUE}}

hue (numeric) max value is 360

(numeric) max value is 360 saturation (numeric) max value is 100

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_on_button_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_on_button_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_off_button_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_off_button_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_button_3": {"hue_button_3": VALUE, "saturation_button_3": VALUE}}

hue (numeric) max value is 360

(numeric) max value is 360 saturation (numeric) max value is 100

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_on_button_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_on_button_3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_off_button_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_off_button_3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_button_4": {"hue_button_4": VALUE, "saturation_button_4": VALUE}}

hue (numeric) max value is 360

(numeric) max value is 360 saturation (numeric) max value is 100

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_on_button_4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_on_button_4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_off_button_4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_off_button_4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_button_5": {"hue_button_5": VALUE, "saturation_button_5": VALUE}}

hue (numeric) max value is 360

(numeric) max value is 360 saturation (numeric) max value is 100

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_on_button_5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_on_button_5": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_off_button_5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_off_button_5": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_button_6": {"hue_button_6": VALUE, "saturation_button_6": VALUE}}

hue (numeric) max value is 360

(numeric) max value is 360 saturation (numeric) max value is 100

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_on_button_6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_on_button_6": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .