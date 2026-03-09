Tuya TS0601_6gang_switch_2
|Model
|TS0601_6gang_switch_2
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|6 gang touch panel switch with power monitoring and configurable indicator colors
|Exposes
|switch (state), energy, power, current, voltage, child_lock, backlight, indicator, power_on_behavior, power_on_behavior_1, power_on_behavior_2, power_on_behavior_3, power_on_behavior_4, power_on_behavior_5, power_on_behavior_6, color_hs, brightness_on, brightness_off
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch (button_1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_button_1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_button_1": "ON"},
{"state_button_1": "OFF"} or
{"state_button_1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (button_2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_button_2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_button_2": "ON"},
{"state_button_2": "OFF"} or
{"state_button_2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (button_3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_button_3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_button_3": "ON"},
{"state_button_3": "OFF"} or
{"state_button_3": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (button_4 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_button_4 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_button_4": "ON"},
{"state_button_4": "OFF"} or
{"state_button_4": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (button_5 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_button_5 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_button_5": "ON"},
{"state_button_5": "OFF"} or
{"state_button_5": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (button_6 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_button_6 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_button_6": "ON"},
{"state_button_6": "OFF"} or
{"state_button_6": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (all endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_all property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_all": "ON"},
{"state_all": "OFF"} or
{"state_all": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Backlight (binary)
Indicator backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON backlight is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Indicator (binary)
LED indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON indicator is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Power on behavior (enum)
Power on behavior state. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Power on behavior 1 (enum)
Button 1 power-on behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Power on behavior 2 (enum)
Button 2 power-on behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Power on behavior 3 (enum)
Button 3 power-on behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Power on behavior 4 (enum)
Button 4 power-on behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Power on behavior 5 (enum)
Button 5 power-on behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_5": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Power on behavior 6 (enum)
Button 6 power-on behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_6": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Color (composite, button_1 endpoint)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"color_button_1": {"hue_button_1": VALUE, "saturation_button_1": VALUE}}
hue(numeric) max value is 360
saturation(numeric) max value is 100
On brightness (numeric, button_1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_on_button_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_on_button_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Off brightness (numeric, button_1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_off_button_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_off_button_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Color (composite, button_2 endpoint)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"color_button_2": {"hue_button_2": VALUE, "saturation_button_2": VALUE}}
hue(numeric) max value is 360
saturation(numeric) max value is 100
On brightness (numeric, button_2 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_on_button_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_on_button_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Off brightness (numeric, button_2 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_off_button_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_off_button_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Color (composite, button_3 endpoint)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"color_button_3": {"hue_button_3": VALUE, "saturation_button_3": VALUE}}
hue(numeric) max value is 360
saturation(numeric) max value is 100
On brightness (numeric, button_3 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_on_button_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_on_button_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Off brightness (numeric, button_3 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_off_button_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_off_button_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Color (composite, button_4 endpoint)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"color_button_4": {"hue_button_4": VALUE, "saturation_button_4": VALUE}}
hue(numeric) max value is 360
saturation(numeric) max value is 100
On brightness (numeric, button_4 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_on_button_4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_on_button_4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Off brightness (numeric, button_4 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_off_button_4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_off_button_4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Color (composite, button_5 endpoint)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"color_button_5": {"hue_button_5": VALUE, "saturation_button_5": VALUE}}
hue(numeric) max value is 360
saturation(numeric) max value is 100
On brightness (numeric, button_5 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_on_button_5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_on_button_5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Off brightness (numeric, button_5 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_off_button_5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_off_button_5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Color (composite, button_6 endpoint)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"color_button_6": {"hue_button_6": VALUE, "saturation_button_6": VALUE}}
hue(numeric) max value is 360
saturation(numeric) max value is 100
On brightness (numeric, button_6 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_on_button_6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_on_button_6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Off brightness (numeric, button_6 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_off_button_6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_off_button_6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.