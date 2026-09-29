Tuya TS0601_3ch_bidirectional_meter

ModelTS0601_3ch_bidirectional_meter
VendorTuya
Description3-channel bidirectional smart energy meter with relay
Exposesswitch (state), voltage, power, energy, produced_energy, temperature, current_a, power_a, power_factor_a, energy_a, reverse_energy_a, current_b, power_b, power_factor_b, energy_b, reverse_energy_b, current_c, power_c, power_factor_c, energy_c, reverse_energy_c, power_setting_a, power_setting_b, power_setting_c, power_alarm_a, power_alarm_b, power_alarm_c, voltage_calibration, current_a_calibration, current_b_calibration, current_c_calibration, power_a_calibration, power_b_calibration, power_c_calibration
PictureTuya TS0601_3ch_bidirectional_meter

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Produced energy (numeric)

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Current a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Power a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power factor a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Energy a (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Reverse energy a (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_energy_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Current b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Power b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power factor b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Energy b (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Reverse energy b (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_energy_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Current c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the current_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Power c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power factor c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Energy c (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Reverse energy c (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_energy_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Power setting a (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the power_setting_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_setting_a": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3680. The unit of this value is W.

Power setting b (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the power_setting_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_setting_b": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3680. The unit of this value is W.

Power setting c (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the power_setting_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_setting_c": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3680. The unit of this value is W.

Power alarm a (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true power alarm a is ON, if false OFF.

Power alarm b (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true power alarm b is ON, if false OFF.

Power alarm c (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true power alarm c is ON, if false OFF.

Voltage calibration (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"voltage_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 260. The unit of this value is V.

Current a calibration (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the current_a_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_a_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100000. The unit of this value is mA.

Current b calibration (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the current_b_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_b_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100000. The unit of this value is mA.

Current c calibration (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the current_c_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_c_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100000. The unit of this value is mA.

Power a calibration (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the power_a_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_a_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3680. The unit of this value is W.

Power b calibration (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the power_b_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_b_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3680. The unit of this value is W.

Power c calibration (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the power_c_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_c_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3680. The unit of this value is W.