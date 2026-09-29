Tuya TS0601_3ch_bidirectional_meter

Model TS0601_3ch_bidirectional_meter Vendor Tuya Description 3-channel bidirectional smart energy meter with relay Exposes switch (state), voltage, power, energy, produced_energy, temperature, current_a, power_a, power_factor_a, energy_a, reverse_energy_a, current_b, power_b, power_factor_b, energy_b, reverse_energy_b, current_c, power_c, power_factor_c, energy_c, reverse_energy_c, power_setting_a, power_setting_b, power_setting_c, power_alarm_a, power_alarm_b, power_alarm_c, voltage_calibration, current_a_calibration, current_b_calibration, current_c_calibration, power_a_calibration, power_b_calibration, power_c_calibration Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Sum of consumed energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_energy_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Sum of consumed energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_energy_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the current_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Sum of consumed energy (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_energy_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Value can be found in the published state on the power_setting_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_setting_a": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3680 . The unit of this value is W .

Value can be found in the published state on the power_setting_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_setting_b": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3680 . The unit of this value is W .

Value can be found in the published state on the power_setting_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_setting_c": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3680 . The unit of this value is W .

Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true power alarm a is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true power alarm b is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the power_alarm_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true power alarm c is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"voltage_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 260 . The unit of this value is V .

Value can be found in the published state on the current_a_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_a_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100000 . The unit of this value is mA .

Value can be found in the published state on the current_b_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_b_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100000 . The unit of this value is mA .

Value can be found in the published state on the current_c_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_c_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100000 . The unit of this value is mA .

Value can be found in the published state on the power_a_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_a_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3680 . The unit of this value is W .

Value can be found in the published state on the power_b_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_b_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3680 . The unit of this value is W .