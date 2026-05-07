Tuya TS0601_1gang_switch

ModelTS0601_1gang_switch
VendorTuya
Description1 gang touch panel switch with backlight and child lock
Exposesswitch (state), power_on_behavior, backlight_mode, child_lock
PictureTuya TS0601_1gang_switch

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Power-on behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, previous, on.

Backlight mode (binary)

Backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON backlight mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Child lock (binary)

Child Lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.