Tuya TS0301_dual_rail
|Model
|TS0301_dual_rail
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Top-down bottom-up dual motor shade
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), battery
|Picture
Exposes
Cover (bottom endpoint)
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state_bottom property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_bottom": "OPEN"},
{"state_bottom": "CLOSE"},
{"state_bottom": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_bottom": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Cover (top endpoint)
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state_top property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_top": "OPEN"},
{"state_top": "CLOSE"},
{"state_top": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_top": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.