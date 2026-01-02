Tuya TS0301_dual_rail

ModelTS0301_dual_rail
VendorTuya
DescriptionTop-down bottom-up dual motor shade
Exposescover (state, position), battery
PictureTuya TS0301_dual_rail

Exposes

Cover (bottom endpoint)

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_bottom property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_bottom": "OPEN"}, {"state_bottom": "CLOSE"}, {"state_bottom": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_bottom": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Cover (top endpoint)

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_top property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_top": "OPEN"}, {"state_top": "CLOSE"}, {"state_top": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_top": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.