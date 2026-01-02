Tuya TS0301_dual_rail

Model TS0301_dual_rail Vendor Tuya Description Top-down bottom-up dual motor shade Exposes cover (state, position), battery Picture

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_bottom property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_bottom": "OPEN"} , {"state_bottom": "CLOSE"} , {"state_bottom": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_bottom": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_top property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_top": "OPEN"} , {"state_top": "CLOSE"} , {"state_top": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_top": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .