Tuya TS0301_cover_2
|Model
|TS0301_cover_2
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Cover motor
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), motor_state, click_control, slow_mode, favorite_position, cover_limit, motor_direction, cover_type, battery
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Motor state (enum)
Current motor movement status. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
opening,
closing,
stopped.
Click control (enum)
Step control. Value can be found in the published state on the
click_control property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"click_control": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
up,
down.
Slow mode (binary)
Operate the motor slower and quieter than normal. Value can be found in the published state on the
slow_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"slow_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON slow mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Favorite position (numeric)
Store the preferred cover position. Value can be found in the published state on the
favorite_position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"favorite_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Cover limit (enum)
Set current position as the limit position. Value can be found in the published state on the
cover_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
set_up,
set_down,
delete_up,
delete_down,
delete_both.
Motor direction (enum)
Motor rotation direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
reversed.
Cover type (enum)
Type of window covers installed. Value can be found in the published state on the
cover_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
roman_pole,
roller_blind,
canopy_curtain,
roman_blind,
honeycomb_curtain.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.