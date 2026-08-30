Tuya TS0301_cover_2

Model TS0301_cover_2 Vendor Tuya Description Cover motor Exposes cover (state, position), motor_state, click_control, slow_mode, favorite_position, cover_limit, motor_direction, cover_type, battery Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Current motor movement status. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: opening , closing , stopped .

Step control. Value can be found in the published state on the click_control property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_control": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: up , down .

Operate the motor slower and quieter than normal. Value can be found in the published state on the slow_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"slow_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON slow mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Store the preferred cover position. Value can be found in the published state on the favorite_position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"favorite_position": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Set current position as the limit position. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: set_up , set_down , delete_up , delete_down , delete_both .

Motor rotation direction. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , reversed .

Type of window covers installed. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: roman_pole , roller_blind , canopy_curtain , roman_blind , honeycomb_curtain .