Ekaza TS0225_EKAZA

Model TS0225_EKAZA Vendor Ekaza Description 24 GHz presence sensor Exposes illuminance, presence_delay, occupancy, detection_distance Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Raw illuminance reported by the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Delay before reporting absence after presence is no longer detected. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is s .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.