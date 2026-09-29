Ekaza TS0225_EKAZA
|Model
|TS0225_EKAZA
|Vendor
|Ekaza
|Description
|24 GHz presence sensor
|Exposes
|illuminance, presence_delay, occupancy, detection_distance
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Illuminance (numeric)
Raw illuminance reported by the sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Presence delay (numeric)
Delay before reporting absence after presence is no longer detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
s.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Detection distance (numeric)
Maximum detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_distance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"detection_distance": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
6. The unit of this value is
m.