# TuYa TS0224

Model TS0224 Vendor TuYa Description Smart light & sound siren Exposes warning, light, duration, volume, linkquality Picture

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop , burglar , fire , emergency , police_panic , fire_panic , emergency_panic

level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false

strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10

duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Turn the light of the alarm ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the light property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON light is ON, if OFF OFF.

Duration of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 60 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Volume of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: mute , low , medium , high .