Tuya TS0224

ModelTS0224
VendorTuya
DescriptionSmart light & sound siren
Exposeswarning, light, volume, max_duration
PictureTuya TS0224

Exposes

Warning (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

  • mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop, burglar, fire, emergency, police_panic, fire_panic, emergency_panic
  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false
  • strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
  • duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Light (binary)

Turn the light of the alarm ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the light property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON light is ON, if OFF OFF.

Volume (enum)

Volume of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: mute, low, medium, high.

Max duration (numeric)

Maximum time that the alarm will be active. Value can be found in the published state on the max_duration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_duration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65534. The unit of this value is s.