Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0224

ModelTS0224
VendorTuYa
DescriptionSmart light & sound siren
Exposeswarning, light, duration, volume, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0224

Exposes

Warning (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

  • mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop, burglar, fire, emergency, police_panic, fire_panic, emergency_panic
  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false
  • strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
  • duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Light (binary)

Turn the light of the alarm ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the light property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON light is ON, if OFF OFF.

Duration (numeric)

Duration of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the duration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 60 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Volume (enum)

Volume of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: mute, low, medium, high.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.