TuYa TS0224
|Model
|TS0224
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Smart light & sound siren
|Exposes
|warning, light, duration, volume, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Warning (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}
mode(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values:
stop,
burglar,
fire,
emergency,
police_panic,
fire_panic,
emergency_panic
level(enum): Sound level allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe_level(enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values:
trueor
false
strobe_duty_cycle(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
duration(numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s
Light (binary)
Turn the light of the alarm ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the
light property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON light is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Duration (numeric)
Duration of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
60 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Volume (enum)
Volume of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
volume property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
mute,
low,
medium,
high.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.