TuYa TS0216
|Model
|TS0216
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Sound and flash siren
|Exposes
|battery, alarm, volume, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
- Power on the device
- Press both the volume + and volume - buttons for more than 5 seconds
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Alarm (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Volume (numeric)
Volume of siren. Value can be found in the published state on the
volume property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"volume": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.