Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0216

ModelTS0216
VendorTuYa
DescriptionSound and flash siren
Exposesbattery, alarm, volume, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0216

Notes

Pairing

  1. Power on the device
  2. Press both the volume + and volume - buttons for more than 5 seconds

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Alarm (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Volume (numeric)

Volume of siren. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"volume": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.