TuYa TS0207_repeater
|Model
|TS0207_repeater
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Repeater
|Exposes
|linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
The range extender is in pairing mode straight out of the box - allow new devices and the device will join the network. To re-pair the device, unplug and re-plug the device three times, the LED light will blink constantly when ready for pairing.
Exposes
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.