Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0207_repeater

ModelTS0207_repeater
VendorTuYa
DescriptionRepeater
Exposeslinkquality
PictureTuYa TS0207_repeater

Notes

Pairing

The range extender is in pairing mode straight out of the box - allow new devices and the device will join the network. To re-pair the device, unplug and re-plug the device three times, the LED light will blink constantly when ready for pairing.

Exposes

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.