Tuya TS0205

ModelTS0205
VendorTuya
DescriptionSmoke sensor
Exposesbattery, smoke, tamper
PictureTuya TS0205
White-labelTesla Smart TSL-SEN-SMOKE, Dongguan Daying Electornics Technology YG400A

Notes

Pairing

Press the button about 5 seconds until the light changes from red to green. Release the button (it should beep twice now). Green light starts flashing. Press again one time.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Smoke (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.