Tuya TS0205
|Model
|TS0205
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smoke sensor
|Exposes
|battery, smoke, tamper
|Picture
|White-label
|Tesla Smart TSL-SEN-SMOKE, Dongguan Daying Electornics Technology YG400A
Notes
Pairing
Press the button about 5 seconds until the light changes from red to green. Release the button (it should beep twice now). Green light starts flashing. Press again one time.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Smoke (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.