TuYa TS0205

Model TS0205 Vendor Tuya Description Smoke sensor Exposes battery, smoke, tamper Picture White-label Tesla Smart TSL-SEN-SMOKE, Dongguan Daying Electornics Technology YG400A

Press the button about 5 seconds until the light changes from red to green. Release the button (it should beep twice now). Green light starts flashing. Press again one time.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.