# TuYa TS0205

Model TS0205 Vendor TuYa Description Smoke sensor Exposes smoke, battery_low, tamper, battery, linkquality Picture White-label Tesla Smart TSL-SEN-SMOKE

Press the button about 5 seconds untill the light changes from red to green. Release the button (it should biep twice now). Green light starts flashing. Press again one time.

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .