# TuYa TS0204

Model TS0204 Vendor TuYa Description Gas sensor Exposes gas, tamper, linkquality Picture White-label Tesla Smart TSL-SEN-GAS

Press the button about 5 seconds untill the light changes from red to green. Release the button (it should biep twice now). Green light starts flashing. Press again one time.

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.