Tuya TS0204
|Model
|TS0204
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Gas sensor
|Exposes
|gas, tamper
|Picture
|White-label
|Tesla Smart TSL-SEN-GAS
Notes
Pairing
Press the button about 5 seconds until the light changes from red to green. Release the button (it should beep twice now). Green light starts flashing. Press again one time.
Exposes
Gas (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.