Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0204

ModelTS0204
VendorTuYa
DescriptionGas sensor
Exposesgas, tamper, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0204
White-labelTesla Smart TSL-SEN-GAS

Notes

Pairing

Press the button about 5 seconds untill the light changes from red to green. Release the button (it should biep twice now). Green light starts flashing. Press again one time.

Exposes

Gas (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.