TuYa TS0203

Model TS0203 Vendor Tuya Description Door/window sensor Exposes contact, battery, voltage, tamper, battery_low Picture White-label CR Smart Home TS0203, Tuya iH-F001, Tesla Smart TSL-SEN-DOOR, Cleverio SS100

Press and hold the reset switch on the device, the pin hole on the side of the device, using the provided reset pin for +- 5 seconds (until the red light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.