# TuYa TS0203

Model TS0203 Vendor TuYa Description Door sensor Exposes contact, battery_low, tamper, battery, voltage, linkquality Picture White-label CR Smart Home TS0203, TuYa iH-F001, Tesla Smart TSL-SEN-DOOR, Cleverio SS100

Press and hold the reset switch on the device, the pin hole on the side of the device, using the provided reset pin for +- 5 seconds (until the red light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .