TuYa TS0202_2

Model TS0202_2 Vendor TuYa Description Motion sensor with scene switch Exposes battery, voltage, occupancy, action, light, linkquality Picture White-label Linkoze LKMSZ001

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: single , double , hold .

Value can be found in the published state on the light property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: dark , bright .