# TuYa TS0049

Model TS0049 Vendor TuYa Description Water valve Exposes error_status, switch (state), battery_state, countdown, linkquality Picture

Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the error_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Max on time in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 . The unit of this value is minutes .