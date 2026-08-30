Tuya TS0049

ModelTS0049
VendorTuya
DescriptionWater valve
Exposeserror_status, switch (state), battery_state, countdown
PictureTuya TS0049

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Error status (numeric)

Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the error_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Battery state (enum)

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, medium, high.

Countdown (numeric)

Max on time in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is minutes.