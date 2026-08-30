Tuya TS0049
|Model
|TS0049
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Water valve
|Exposes
|error_status, switch (state), battery_state, countdown
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Error status (numeric)
Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the
error_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Battery state (enum)
State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Countdown (numeric)
Max on time in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
minutes.