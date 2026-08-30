TuYa TS0049

Model TS0049 Vendor Tuya Description Water valve Exposes error_status, switch (state), battery_state, countdown Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the error_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: low , medium , high .