TuYa TS0049

ModelTS0049
VendorTuYa
DescriptionWater valve
Exposeserror_status, switch (state), battery_state, countdown, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0049

Exposes

Error_status (numeric)

Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the error_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Battery_state (enum)

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, medium, high.

Countdown (numeric)

Max on time in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is minutes.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.