TuYa TS0049
|Model
|TS0049
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Water valve
|Exposes
|error_status, switch (state), battery_state, countdown, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Error_status (numeric)
Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the
error_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Battery_state (enum)
State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Countdown (numeric)
Max on time in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
minutes.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.