Tuya TS0044_2

ModelTS0044_2
VendorTuya
DescriptionWireless switch with 4 buttons
Exposesbattery, voltage, action
PictureTuya TS0044_2

Notes

Information

  • Based on Telink chipset

Battery

Uses 1 × CR2430 (3V). Other form-factors may also fit: CR2032.

Pairing

Hold any button for 10s to enter pairing mode.
All LEDs flash green until the remote connects to the network.

Reporting

Battery and voltage levels are reported as soon as they change, without configuring reporting.

Binding

Directly controlling other devices is not supported.
All click events are sent to the coordinator.

Binding/unbinding appears successful, but it's not effective.
The generated messages are non-standard Zigbee commands anyway.

Button positions

12
34

Action mapping

PressButtonZ2M Action
Singlenn_single
Doublenn_double
Longnn_hold

  • There is a small delay of ~0.3s to differentiate between single/double/long presses

  • Remote is responsive and it does not skip presses

  • Long press duration is 3s (until the LED turns off)

  • The corresponding LED blinks as a click confirmation

Firmware

  • Device comes with appVersion 68 (reported in Tuya app as v1.0.4)
  • Subscribed to manufacturerCode 4417, imageType 54179

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: 1_single, 1_double, 1_hold, 2_single, 2_double, 2_hold, 3_single, 3_double, 3_hold, 4_single, 4_double, 4_hold.