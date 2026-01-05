Tuya TS0044_2

Model TS0044_2 Vendor Tuya Description Wireless switch with 4 buttons Exposes battery, voltage, action Picture

Based on Telink chipset

Uses 1 × CR2430 (3V). Other form-factors may also fit: CR2032.

Hold any button for 10s to enter pairing mode.

All LEDs flash green until the remote connects to the network.

Battery and voltage levels are reported as soon as they change, without configuring reporting.

Directly controlling other devices is not supported.

All click events are sent to the coordinator.

Binding/unbinding appears successful, but it's not effective.

The generated messages are non-standard Zigbee commands anyway.

1 2 3 4

Press Button Z2M Action Single n n_single Double n n_double Long n n_hold

There is a small delay of ~0.3s to differentiate between single/double/long presses

Remote is responsive and it does not skip presses

Long press duration is 3s (until the LED turns off)

The corresponding LED blinks as a click confirmation

Device comes with appVersion 68 (reported in Tuya app as v1.0.4)

(reported in Tuya app as v1.0.4) Subscribed to manufacturerCode 4417 , imageType 54179

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .