# TuYa TS0044

Model TS0044 Vendor TuYa Description Wireless switch with 4 buttons Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture White-label Lonsonho TS0044, Haozee ESW-OZAA-EU, LoraTap SS6400ZB, Moes ZT-SY-EU-G-4S-WH-MS

To enter pairing mode hold bottom left button for 10 seconds until all 4 LEDs start flashing

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: 1_single , 1_double , 1_hold , 2_single , 2_double , 2_hold , 3_single , 3_double , 3_hold , 4_single , 4_double , 4_hold .