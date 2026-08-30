Tuya TS0044
|Model
|TS0044
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Wireless switch with 4 buttons
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, action
|Picture
|White-label
|Lonsonho TS0044, Haozee ESW-OZAA-EU, Moes ZT-SY-EU-G-4S-WH-MS, Nedis ZBWS40WT
Notes
Pairing
To enter pairing mode hold bottom left button for 10 seconds until all 4 LEDs start flashing. Good batteries are required, see known issue.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
1_single,
1_double,
1_hold,
2_single,
2_double,
2_hold,
3_single,
3_double,
3_hold,
4_single,
4_double,
4_hold.