# TuYa TS0043

Model TS0043 Vendor TuYa Description Wireless switch with 3 buttons Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture White-label Smart9 S9TSZGB, Lonsonho TS0043, LoraTap SS600ZB

Pairing may differ per model (TS0043 also comes as white-label device such as the LoraTap SS600ZB).

Open the shell of the remote (remove the screw at the back first). Press the pairing button on the PCB for 5-10 seconds until the yellow indicator light flashes, then release it. While pairing, keep the remote close to the coordinator.

# Lonsonho TS0043

This device has no pairing button on the PCB. Hold the left touch button for 10 seconds to pairing mode.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: 1_single , 1_double , 1_hold , 2_single , 2_double , 2_hold , 3_single , 3_double , 3_hold .