TuYa TS0043

ModelTS0043
VendorTuYa
DescriptionWireless switch with 3 buttons
Exposesbattery, action, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0043
White-labelSmart9 S9TSZGB, Lonsonho TS0043, LoraTap SS600ZB

Notes

Pairing

Pairing may differ per model (TS0043 also comes as white-label device such as the LoraTap SS600ZB).

LoraTap SS600ZB:

Open the shell of the remote (remove the screw at the back first). Press the pairing button on the PCB for 5-10 seconds until the yellow indicator light flashes, then release it. While pairing, keep the remote close to the coordinator.

Lonsonho TS0043

This device has no pairing button on the PCB. Hold the left touch button for 10 seconds to pairing mode.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: 1_single, 1_double, 1_hold, 2_single, 2_double, 2_hold, 3_single, 3_double, 3_hold.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.