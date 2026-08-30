TuYa TS0043

Model TS0043 Vendor Tuya Description Wireless switch with 3 buttons Exposes battery, action Picture White-label Smart9 S9TSZGB, Lonsonho TS0043, LoraTap SS600ZB

Pairing may differ per model (TS0043 also comes as white-label device such as the LoraTap SS600ZB).

Open the shell of the remote (remove the screw at the back first). Press the pairing button on the PCB for 5-10 seconds until the yellow indicator light flashes, then release it. While pairing, keep the remote close to the coordinator.

This device has no pairing button on the PCB. Hold the left touch button for 10 seconds to pairing mode.

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .