TuYa TS0043
|Model
|TS0043
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Wireless switch with 3 buttons
|Exposes
|battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Smart9 S9TSZGB, Lonsonho TS0043, LoraTap SS600ZB
Notes
Pairing
Pairing may differ per model (TS0043 also comes as white-label device such as the LoraTap SS600ZB).
LoraTap SS600ZB:
Open the shell of the remote (remove the screw at the back first). Press the pairing button on the PCB for 5-10 seconds until the yellow indicator light flashes, then release it. While pairing, keep the remote close to the coordinator.
Lonsonho TS0043
This device has no pairing button on the PCB. Hold the left touch button for 10 seconds to pairing mode.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
1_single,
1_double,
1_hold,
2_single,
2_double,
2_hold,
3_single,
3_double,
3_hold.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.