Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0042

ModelTS0042
VendorTuYa
DescriptionWireless switch with 2 buttons
Exposesbattery, action, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0042
White-labelSmart9 S9TSZGB, Lonsonho TS0042, ClickSmart+ CSPGM2075PW

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: 1_single, 1_double, 1_hold, 2_single, 2_double, 2_hold.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.