# TuYa TS0026

Model TS0026 Vendor TuYa Description 6 button scene wall switch Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: scene_1 , scene_2 , scene_3 , scene_4 , scene_5 , scene_6 .