Moes TRV801Z
|Model
|TRV801Z
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Thermostatic radiator valve
|Exposes
|battery, child_lock, max_temperature, min_temperature, position, switch (state), window, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, running_state, system_mode), schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, holiday_temperature, display_brightness, screen_orientation, hysteresis, motor_thrust, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Max temperature (numeric)
Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
15 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min temperature (numeric)
Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
°C.
Position (numeric)
Position. Value can be found in the published state on the
position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Window detection (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
window_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "ON"},
{"window_detection": "OFF"} or
{"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Window (binary)
Window status closed or open . Value can be found in the published state on the
window property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
OPEN window is ON, if
CLOSE OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature_calibration,
preset,
running_state,
system_mode.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
antifrost,
eco,
comfort,
auto,
on. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
auto,
heat,
off. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-10and the maximum value is
10with a step size of
0.1.
Schedule monday (text)
Schedule for monday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule tuesday (text)
Schedule for tuesday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule wednesday (text)
Schedule for wednesday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule thursday (text)
Schedule for thursday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule friday (text)
Schedule for friday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule saturday (text)
Schedule for saturday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule sunday (text)
Schedule for sunday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.
Comfort temperature (numeric)
Comfort mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Eco mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Holiday temperature (numeric)
Antifreeze mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holiday_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Display brightness (enum)
Display brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
high,
medium,
low.
Screen orientation (enum)
Screen orientation. Value can be found in the published state on the
screen_orientation property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"screen_orientation": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
up,
down.
Hysteresis (enum)
Hysteresis - comfort > switches off/on exactly at reached temperature with valve smooth from 0 to 100%, eco > 0.5 degrees above or below, valve either 0 or 100%. Value can be found in the published state on the
hysteresis property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"hysteresis": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
comfort,
eco.
Motor thrust (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_thrust property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_thrust": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
strong,
middle,
weak.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.