Moes TRV801Z

ModelTRV801Z
VendorMoes
DescriptionThermostatic radiator valve
Exposesbattery, child_lock, max_temperature, min_temperature, position, switch (state), window, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, running_state, system_mode), schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, holiday_temperature, display_brightness, screen_orientation, hysteresis, motor_thrust, linkquality
PictureMoes TRV801Z

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Max temperature (numeric)

Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 15 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Min temperature (numeric)

Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 15. The unit of this value is °C.

Position (numeric)

Position. Value can be found in the published state on the position property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Window detection (switch)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"}, {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Window (binary)

Window status closed or open . Value can be found in the published state on the window property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals OPEN window is ON, if CLOSE OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, running_state, system_mode.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, antifrost, eco, comfort, auto, on. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto, heat, off. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 with a step size of 0.1.

Schedule monday (text)

Schedule for monday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule tuesday (text)

Schedule for tuesday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule wednesday (text)

Schedule for wednesday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule thursday (text)

Schedule for thursday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule friday (text)

Schedule for friday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule saturday (text)

Schedule for saturday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule sunday (text)

Schedule for sunday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.

Comfort temperature (numeric)

Comfort mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Eco temperature (numeric)

Eco mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Holiday temperature (numeric)

Antifreeze mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Display brightness (enum)

Display brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the display_brightness property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: high, medium, low.

Screen orientation (enum)

Screen orientation. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_orientation property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_orientation": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: up, down.

Hysteresis (enum)

Hysteresis - comfort > switches off/on exactly at reached temperature with valve smooth from 0 to 100%, eco > 0.5 degrees above or below, valve either 0 or 100%. Value can be found in the published state on the hysteresis property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hysteresis": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: comfort, eco.

Motor thrust (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_thrust property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_thrust": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: strong, middle, weak.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.