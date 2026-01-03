Tuya TRV603

ModelTRV603
VendorTuya
DescriptionThermostatic Radiator Valve
Exposesbattery, child_lock, climate (preset, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday
PictureTuya TRV603

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: preset, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 40. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto, manual, leave. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Schedule monday (text)

Schedule for monday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule tuesday (text)

Schedule for tuesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule wednesday (text)

Schedule for wednesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule thursday (text)

Schedule for thursday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule friday (text)

Schedule for friday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule saturday (text)

Schedule for saturday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule sunday (text)

Schedule for sunday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.