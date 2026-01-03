Tuya TRV603
|Model
|TRV603
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Thermostatic Radiator Valve
|Exposes
|battery, child_lock, climate (preset, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
preset,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
40. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
auto,
manual,
leave. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Schedule monday (text)
Schedule for monday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule tuesday (text)
Schedule for tuesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule wednesday (text)
Schedule for wednesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule thursday (text)
Schedule for thursday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule friday (text)
Schedule for friday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule saturday (text)
Schedule for saturday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule sunday (text)
Schedule for sunday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.