Tuya TRV603-WZ
|Model
|TRV603-WZ
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Thermostatic radiator valve.
|Exposes
|battery, child_lock, switch (state), window, mode, holiday_mode, heating_stop, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration), comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, screen_orientation, frost_protection, boost_heating, boost_time, fault_code, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Window detection (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
window_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "ON"},
{"window_detection": "OFF"} or
{"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Window (binary)
Window status closed or open . Value can be found in the published state on the
window property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
OPEN window is ON, if
CLOSE OFF.
Mode (enum)
Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
auto,
manual.
Holiday mode (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
holiday_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holiday_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON holiday mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Heating stop (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
heating_stop property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"heating_stop": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON heating stop is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature_calibration.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-30and the maximum value is
30with a step size of
0.1.
Comfort temperature (numeric)
Comfort mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Eco mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Screen orientation (enum)
Screen orientation. Value can be found in the published state on the
screen_orientation property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"screen_orientation": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
up,
right,
down,
left.
Frost protection (binary)
When Anti-Freezing function is activated, the temperature in the house is kept at 8 °C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON frost protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Boost heating (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_heating property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON boost heating is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Boost time (numeric)
Countdown in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
min.
Fault code (numeric)
Raw fault code. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.