Tuya TRV603-WZ

ModelTRV603-WZ
VendorTuya
DescriptionThermostatic radiator valve.
Exposesbattery, child_lock, switch (state), window, mode, holiday_mode, heating_stop, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration), comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, screen_orientation, frost_protection, boost_heating, boost_time, fault_code, linkquality
PictureTuya TRV603-WZ

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Window detection (switch)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"}, {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Window (binary)

Window status closed or open . Value can be found in the published state on the window property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals OPEN window is ON, if CLOSE OFF.

Mode (enum)

Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: auto, manual.

Holiday mode (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON holiday mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Heating stop (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the heating_stop property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heating_stop": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON heating stop is ON, if OFF OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30 with a step size of 0.1.

Comfort temperature (numeric)

Comfort mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Eco temperature (numeric)

Eco mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Screen orientation (enum)

Screen orientation. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_orientation property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_orientation": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: up, right, down, left.

Frost protection (binary)

When Anti-Freezing function is activated, the temperature in the house is kept at 8 °C.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Boost heating (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON boost heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Boost time (numeric)

Countdown in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is min.

Fault code (numeric)

Raw fault code. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_code property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.