Tuya TRV603-WZ

Model TRV603-WZ Vendor Tuya Description Thermostatic radiator valve. Exposes battery, child_lock, switch (state), window, mode, holiday_mode, heating_stop, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration), comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, screen_orientation, frost_protection, boost_heating, boost_time, fault_code, linkquality Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"} , {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Window status closed or open . Value can be found in the published state on the window property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals OPEN window is ON, if CLOSE OFF.

Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: auto , manual .

Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON holiday mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the heating_stop property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heating_stop": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON heating stop is ON, if OFF OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature_calibration .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30 with a step size of 0.1 .

Comfort mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Eco mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Screen orientation. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_orientation property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_orientation": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: up , right , down , left .

When Anti-Freezing function is activated, the temperature in the house is kept at 8 °C.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON boost heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Countdown in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is min .

Raw fault code. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_code property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.